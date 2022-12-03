Trexquant Investment LP Takes $235,000 Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Globus Medical by 32,200.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 17.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 5.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 184,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $74.95 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $81.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globus Medical Profile

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

