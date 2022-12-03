Trexquant Investment LP Takes $236,000 Position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the first quarter worth $32,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 23.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 457.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 247.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the first quarter worth $187,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Insider Activity

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Megan Moen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,504.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,933 shares of company stock valued at $546,958. 69.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.38. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $26.90.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

