Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 31,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DocGo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 105,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in DocGo by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DocGo by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DocGo by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DocGo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 31.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocGo Price Performance

Shares of DCGO opened at $7.31 on Friday. DocGo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a market cap of $751.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

