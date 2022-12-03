Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVLU. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,979,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after acquiring an additional 405,422 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 2nd quarter valued at $903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 46,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Performance

Shares of LVLU stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.82. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Profile

LVLU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.19.

(Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.