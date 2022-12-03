Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVLU. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,979,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after acquiring an additional 405,422 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 2nd quarter valued at $903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 46,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Performance
Shares of LVLU stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.82. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $21.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Profile
Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (LVLU)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.