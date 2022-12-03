Trexquant Investment LP Trims Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,329 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 94,318 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 61.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 14.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 58.3% during the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 186,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 68,579 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences Price Performance

CHRS stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $539.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.47. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $18.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHRS. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

(Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.