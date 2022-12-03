Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) COO Thomas J. Mitchell Sells 94,067 Shares

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $1,780,688.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 371,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,029,485.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.72. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPH. TheStreet downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 120,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 288,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 87,957 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 75,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 37,177 shares during the period. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

