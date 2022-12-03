Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) COO Thomas J. Mitchell Sells 94,067 Shares

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $1,780,688.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 371,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,029,485.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.72. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.41.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPH. TheStreet downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
