Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,713 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRN. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 56.0% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRN. Susquehanna lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trinity Industries from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 8.76%. Equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.80%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

