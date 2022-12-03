Truepoint Inc. Has $8.01 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,580 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.4% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.81 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

