Truist Financial Raises Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $196.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $161.00 to $196.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.30.

Five Below stock opened at $184.16 on Thursday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.90 and a 200-day moving average of $135.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,929,000 after buying an additional 1,415,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,215,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,337,000 after acquiring an additional 97,132 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,795,000 after acquiring an additional 644,271 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

