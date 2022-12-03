TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $14,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in TTEC by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in TTEC by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 209,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.37. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $95.19.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. TTEC’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TTEC to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

