UBS Group AG Acquires 21,730 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,730 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 156.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 1,973.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,115 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $632,352.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,787.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $556,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,505.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $632,352.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,787.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,067,954 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $154.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.34. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $190.83.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.89%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

