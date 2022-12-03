UBS Group AG Acquires 32,793 Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 32,793 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners were worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLKP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 181,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WLKP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 4,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $100,195.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.30%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Featured Articles

