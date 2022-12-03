UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 218,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIW. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 102.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.10. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Insider Transactions at Highwoods Properties

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $40,815.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,101.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

