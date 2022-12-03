UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 347,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $7,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

Shares of AXTA opened at $26.99 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.66.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

