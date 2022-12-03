UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 1.7 %

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

Shares of GNK stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.91. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $621.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.24%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently 60.58%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Read More

