UBS Group AG Buys 143,448 Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,448 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 1,556.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 366.3% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 20,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $25.97.

About iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

