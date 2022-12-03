UBS Group AG Buys 28,288 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,288 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HMC. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 30.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Honda Motor by 51.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HMC. TheStreet lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

HMC stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $30.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 4.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

