UBS Group AG Buys 699 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $7,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,148,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 201,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 189,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,475,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,659,000 after buying an additional 28,297 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $113.98 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $100.75 and a 12-month high of $143.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.52.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

