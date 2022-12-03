UBS Group AG Cuts Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,209 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CUZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 337,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,587,000 after buying an additional 24,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 442,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CUZ shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

CUZ stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.84%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Stories

