UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,055 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in AGCO were worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 561,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,611,000 after purchasing an additional 26,175 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AGCO by 13.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,683,000 after acquiring an additional 50,880 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 58.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 412,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,707,000 after acquiring an additional 152,294 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO opened at $135.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.73. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 7.13%. AGCO’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AGCO to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

