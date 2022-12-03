UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,172 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $7,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 84.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $156,158.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,149,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,333,257.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $695,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,151,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,098,814.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $156,158.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,149,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,333,257.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,819 shares of company stock worth $901,859 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $70.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.23. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.81 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

