UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 217,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,448 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 95.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 81,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in BorgWarner by 42.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 275,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 81,710 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 15.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,038,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,395,000 after purchasing an additional 127,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $42.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $50.09.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

