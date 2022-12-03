UBS Group AG Grows Position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,709 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 544.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 280,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 236,676 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 16,176 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period.

Get Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF alerts:

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ECON opened at $20.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $24.97.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.