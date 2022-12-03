UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 613.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 266,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,863 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 246.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268,640 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 432.7% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,334,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,068 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 119.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,799,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,821,000 after buying an additional 980,091 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3,389.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 411,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after buying an additional 399,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 79.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 898,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,869,000 after buying an additional 396,432 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Albertsons Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ACI opened at $20.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

