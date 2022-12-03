UBS Group AG Has $7.02 Million Stock Position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 395,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 78,312 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBAB. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6,100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,266 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 31.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 27,812 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 39.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 84,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 23,701 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 21,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GBAB stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $24.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Increases Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is a boost from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

