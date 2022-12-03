UBS Group AG Has $7.06 Million Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 799,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,512 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $7,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

BDJ stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2176 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.66%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

