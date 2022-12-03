UBS Group AG Has $7.13 Million Holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 807,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,068 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $7,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1,489.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,576 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 638.9% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 218,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 188,854 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 33.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 708,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 176,733 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter worth $1,261,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 919,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 122,542 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

NYSE EMD opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $13.14.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

