UBS Group AG Has $7.44 Million Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,087 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 42,086.4% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 464,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 462,950 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Credicorp by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,094,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,253,000 after buying an additional 17,683 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Credicorp by 74.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 32.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 226,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,125,000 after buying an additional 56,050 shares during the period.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.05 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Credicorp Price Performance

Credicorp Profile

Shares of BAP opened at $150.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $108.05 and a twelve month high of $182.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.69 and a 200-day moving average of $133.55.

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.