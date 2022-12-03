UBS Group AG Increases Position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 904,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMT. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 545,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 45,145 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 359,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,566 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 352,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 54,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 315,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 137,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMT opened at $9.50 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. This is a boost from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

