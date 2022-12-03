UBS Group AG Purchases 185,840 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 545,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,840 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 105.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 43,476 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 16,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. 15.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $15.89.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.