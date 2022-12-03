UBS Group AG Purchases 20,074 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,074 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth approximately $94,654,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,033,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,142 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,467,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $304,379,000 after purchasing an additional 621,640 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth $10,313,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 36.7% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 893,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,419,000 after purchasing an additional 239,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.34. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $49.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.19). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $369,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

