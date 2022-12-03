UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 251.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $7,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 830.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 103.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 55.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 1.7 %

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $106.71 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.72.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.06. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.