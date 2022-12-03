UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,711 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after acquiring an additional 685,745 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,931,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,578 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,855,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,003,000 after purchasing an additional 580,843 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,912,000 after buying an additional 643,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,354,000 after buying an additional 176,509 shares during the period.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($68.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.49.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

