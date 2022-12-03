UBS Group AG Sells 11,768 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,768 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $389.32 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $410.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $351.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. TheStreet upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total transaction of $1,022,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,289,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total transaction of $1,022,287.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $35,289,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,824,959 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.