UBS Group AG Sells 300 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XSD. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $182.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.65 and a fifty-two week high of $250.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.88.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

