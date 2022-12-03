UBS Group AG Sells 40,990 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,990 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,287,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,102,000 after buying an additional 321,938 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,743,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,876,000 after acquiring an additional 85,796 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,201,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,049,000 after acquiring an additional 886,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.52. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.87.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.53%.

A number of research firms have commented on LNT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

