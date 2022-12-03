UBS Group AG Sells 58,975 Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 58,975 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1,851.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 52,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 51.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 23.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BIT opened at $14.88 on Friday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

