UBS Group Boosts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $530.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $450.00 to $530.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Lam Research to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $457.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.50.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lam Research by 345.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after buying an additional 949,749 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,968,000 after purchasing an additional 564,607 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,616,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,117,000 after purchasing an additional 279,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

