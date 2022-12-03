UBS Group Cuts Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $12.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.05% from the company’s current price.

WOOF has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.44.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,351.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 10.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 10,923 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 191.5% in the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 7.9% in the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 49.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,522,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,356,000 after buying an additional 837,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 6.2% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 251,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

