UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,547 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UFPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 140.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 49.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 25,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in UFP Industries by 61.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $83.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.47. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

