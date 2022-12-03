UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UniCredit from €11.90 ($12.27) to €12.50 ($12.89) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UniCredit from €14.40 ($14.85) to €16.90 ($17.42) in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. AlphaValue raised UniCredit to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on UniCredit from €14.50 ($14.95) to €17.00 ($17.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

OTCMKTS:UNCRY opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. UniCredit has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $9.05.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

