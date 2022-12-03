Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,195.83 ($50.20).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.20) target price on Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($53.83) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($52.64) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Unilever from GBX 3,600 ($43.07) to GBX 3,900 ($46.66) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.03) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,178 ($49.98) on Friday. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,181 ($50.02). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,998.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,886.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of £105.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,153.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 37.22 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. This represents a yield of 0.96%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.22%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

