Union Investments & Development Ltd. Acquires 1,235 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Union Investments & Development Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.1% of Union Investments & Development Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Union Investments & Development Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,062,000 after purchasing an additional 313,429 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2,246.1% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 23,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 22,326 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 441.3% in the second quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 4,060 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,780.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,843,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,019,394,000 after acquiring an additional 35,830,928 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,948.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,403,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $361,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,781 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

Amazon.com stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.11 and its 200 day moving average is $115.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $85.87 and a one year high of $177.50. The firm has a market cap of $960.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

