United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $2,220,240.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $2,220,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,078.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
United Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ UTHR opened at $278.55 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $282.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.12 and a 200-day moving average of $229.43.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.75.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
