United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $2,220,240.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $2,220,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,078.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $278.55 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $282.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.12 and a 200-day moving average of $229.43.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.75.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

