Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) Short Interest Down 19.4% in November

Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the October 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Universal Power Industry Price Performance
OTCMKTS UPIN opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Universal Power Industry has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.10.
About Universal Power Industry
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Power Industry (UPIN)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Power Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Power Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.