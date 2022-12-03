Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN) Short Interest Down 19.4% in November

Universal Power Industry Co. (OTCMKTS:UPIN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the October 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS UPIN opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Universal Power Industry has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

Universal Power Industry Corporation designs, imports, and wholesales apparel under the Indigo People brand. It also identifies and acquires residential land for the development, as well as light income-producing commercial properties; and distributes fire suppression products. The company was formerly known as Code Navy and changed its name to Universal Power Industry Corporation in April 2016.

