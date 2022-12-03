Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the October 31st total of 147,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 169.6 days.

Ushio Stock Performance

Ushio stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. Ushio has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04.

About Ushio

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

