Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the October 31st total of 147,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 169.6 days.
Ushio Stock Performance
Ushio stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. Ushio has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04.
About Ushio
