Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Has $332,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,916.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,764.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,113,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,560,351 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,780.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,843,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,019,394,000 after purchasing an additional 35,830,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after buying an additional 543,744 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after buying an additional 26,375,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,739.3% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 24,033,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,552,550,000 after buying an additional 22,726,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $960.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.40, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.87 and a 12-month high of $177.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

