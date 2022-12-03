Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 24,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $70.62 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $88.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.70.

