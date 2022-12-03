Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 172.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSAT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VSAT. StockNews.com cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Viasat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Viasat from $53.00 to $47.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.26. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day moving average of $35.00.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $656.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.08 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

