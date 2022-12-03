Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.42) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

VRDN stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.91. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 17.35, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $179,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $94,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

